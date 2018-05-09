Man accused of sexually abusing 2 children in CT found in Florida

A man accused of sexually abusing two juveniles in Norwalk was found in Florida.

Police said in December 2014 they were notified that Antonio Lazaro Torres-Rodriguez, now 39, allegedly had been sexually abusing a child in Norwalk over a prolonged period of time.

During the investigation, police learned a second juvenile victim was involved as well.

After an arrest warrant was secured, police learned that Torres-Rodriguez had fled from CT.

On March 12 he was arrested in Orlando, Fl. for driving under the influence.

It was learned he was wanted by police in Norwalk, and on May 8 police transported Torres-Rodriguez back to CT.

He’s being charged with two counts first-degree sexual assault, two counts risk of injury to a minor, and two counts intentional cruelty to persons.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

