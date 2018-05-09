PD: Two accused in New Haven shooting

Police have arrested these two men accused of a New Haven shooting (New Haven police)

New Haven police arrested two men connected to a shooting that happened last week.

The shooting happened on May 3, a little after 4 p.m., on Munson Street. The victim was shot in the leg.

Police were later able to identify the suspects as Sandre Williams, of New Haven, and Kahleel Malik Carmon, of Hamden.

They were arrested on Tuesday evening.

Williams was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Carmon was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a pistol, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

