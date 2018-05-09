Video doorbell catches Bridgeport package thief in the act

Bridgeport police hope the public can identify this woman, whom they said has been stealing packages on the city's west side. (Ring.com)

Police in Bridgeport are hoping the public can help track down a suspected package thief.

A Ring Video Doorbell captured a woman stealing packages off of porches in the west side of the city.

Police sent Channel 3 video from Ring.com that was recorded on Tuesday by a homeowner.

They asked anyone who may recognize the woman in it to call them at 203-576-TIPS.

Ring is an Amazon-owned company that sells surveillance cameras that are built into doorbells.

