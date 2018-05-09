Video doorbell catches Bridgeport package thief in the act

Police in Bridgeport are hoping the public can help track down a suspected package thief.
A Ring Video Doorbell captured a woman stealing packages off of porches in the west side of the city.
Police sent Channel 3 video from Ring.com that was recorded on Tuesday by a homeowner.
They asked anyone who may recognize the woman in it to call them at 203-576-TIPS.
Ring is an Amazon-owned company that sells surveillance cameras that are built into doorbells.
