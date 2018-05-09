PD: Four injured in East Windsor crash

Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash in East Windsor on Wednesday.
The crash happened in the 300-block of South Main Street.
Police said two cars and a motorcycle collided.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-292-8240.
