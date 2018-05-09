Serious injuries reported in Waterford motorcycle crash

Waterford firefighters said a serious motorcycle crash has closed part of Rope Ferry Road.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials said Rope Ferry Road is closed from Boston Post Road to the intersection of Avery Lane.

Serious injuries were reported.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

