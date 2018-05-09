Serious crash closes Route 44 in Putnam

A serious crash has closed part of Route 44 in Putnam.
Connecticut State Police said the road is closed in the area of East Putnam Road for a crash involving a dump truck and car.
Police said a serious injury has been reported.
