Roger takes a ride around fast paced Stafford

Soaring high up above the Stafford Motor Speedway on a quiet morning it appears to be a peaceful pretty place.

But, come out any Friday night during race season and you'll learn real quick how the speedway transforms Stafford into Connecticut’s fastest-paced place.

“Just the adrenaline rush every time you're out there,” said David Arute from Stafford Motor Speedway.

Arute has racing in his blood. His parents opened the speedway in the 70s, and now he's a driver there.

Arute who is also the assistant general manager says the track may be world famous but its hometown is what makes it special.

We've been here since 1970 and all the locals in town come here on Friday nights they know this is where they all come up they meet they hang out,” said Arute.

At Stafford Motor Speedway they say legends are born every single Friday night.

Even from the passenger seat of a race car, it's easy to understand why folks get hooked on the speedway.

Just a few miles away, customers are walking through the doors of one of Stafford’s oldest businesses to enjoy a much slower afternoon.

But the atmosphere is always laid back here at the Mill Pond Country Store.

“Everybody comes and gathers and it's like you have a million old friends,” said Sheri Henderson from Mill Pond Country Store.

Henderson worked at the store as a teen and now owns the joint.

You can buy almost anything there, and the sandwiches are out of this world, but Henderson is most proud of the tradition.

The store opened in 1845 and Henderson says pays the bills but says the townspeople own Mill Pond's spirit.

“It's an honor honestly. It’s an honor to be able to have this building and I feel like that's part of my passion for coming to work and being happy,” said Henderson.

Just a short drive from the store you can meet some of Stafford’s most famous residents.

You can visit Karl and Kim Milikowski and their adorable miniature donkeys at the Foster Hill Farm and Garden Store.

The beautiful flowers and plants are the most profitable part of the business, but the miniature donkeys are the most lovable!

“They're like dogs in horse bodies. They're so friendly and responsive,” said Kim Milikowski.

Kim and Karl say they love every single second out here on the farm with the miniature donkeys but it still is a whole lot of work

“We're up to 28 total donkeys so yea it's a little bit more of a chore, but it’s a daily chore that Kim and I both love to do,” said Karl.

Downtown Stafford is just a short ride from Foster Hill.

The top-notch historical society here preserves the past and a surprisingly vibrant live music scene ensures the present will be a whole lot of fun.

But everyone agrees the top attraction in Stafford are the people!

“Stafford really people come out and really come out for each other here,” said Kim Miliskowski.

“The community is great they support us and we like supporting them,” said Arute.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.