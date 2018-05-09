Hartford will recover over $500,000 from Dillon Stadium fraud

Hartford will recover over $500,000 from the Dillon Stadium fraud.

On Wednesday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the city will receive at least $510,000 from the losses of the fraud perpetrated by James Duckett and Mitchell Anderson.

Duckett and Anderson are the principals of Premier Sports Management, which is the firm that was contracted to develop Dillon Stadium in 2015.

“Under the previous administration, Hartford taxpayers lost nearly $2 million because of the fraud committed by James Duckett and Mitchell Anderson against the city,” said Mayor Bronin in a statement. “When we took office, there was no guarantee the City would recover any of the funds lost as a result of this illegal scheme, and we’ve aggressively pursued all avenues to recover taxpayer dollars.

In 2015, Anderson and Duckett were indicted for fraud and charged with conspiracy, fraud and other charges.

The indictments came after the businessmen redirected hundreds of thousands of dollars to themselves instead of to the development.

Last month, the Hartford City Council voted to renovate the stadium. The plan to renovate it would possibly bring a professional soccer team to the stadium.

In 2017, the city received $350,000 from a settlement from an insurance agency that provided false documents in support of Premier Sports’ proposal for the stadium.

Big Span Structures, LLC paid the city a settlement of $50,000. The city will also receive around $110,000 from funds previously held by Anderson’s attorney, according to Bronin’s office.

The United States District Court ordered Anderson to repay the city more money as part of the criminal case and the city also expects the same from a court order against Duckett.

According to Bronin’s office, the city doesn’t anticipate that the men will have the capacity to make such payments.

