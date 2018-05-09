Hartford councilman proposes ban on vaping

A proposal for a vaping ban in the city of Hartford is in the early stages.

Places like restaurants and parks could be affected by the ban.

A Hartford councilman introduced the idea and says he wanted to start a conversation about health and vaping.

Justin Eschert is not a fan of second hand vaping.

“I used to live in New York, ride the subway, people would vape on there. It’s very inappropriate out in public. I really don’t like it,” Eschert said.

Well, now the city council in Hartford is considering a ban.

If there’s enough support, vaping and e-cigarettes would be tacked on to a city ordinance that bans smoking tobacco in public places.

It was introduced by Councilman Larry Deutsch who is also a pediatrician.

Over at Vapor 9 in Newington, Andrew O’Bright goes across the state in support of e-cigarettes and vaping.

“There are a lot of studies out there that are peer reviewed that are good factual science that supports making the switch,” said O’Bright, regional manager of Vapor 9.

He hopes people won’t be turned off to vaping because of this proposal.

“Here’s the issue, we don’t have any problem with smoking bans. Our problem is when you group vaping into smoking, this deters a lot of smokers from making the switch,” said O’Bright.

The councilman also wants to raise the age to buy e-cigarettes to 21, but that could be up to state law.

Public input on a vaping ban in Hartford is welcome at city hall on June 4.

