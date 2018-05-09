Serious crash closes I-95 northbound in Greenwich

A serious crash as closed I-95 northbound in Greenwich.

State Police said the highway is closed at exit 4 for a crash with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off exit 3.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m.

There is no word when the highway will reopen.

