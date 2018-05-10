Police investigating deadly crash near East Rock Park in New Haven

Police are investigating a crash near East Rock Park in New Haven. (WFSB).

One of the two vehicles police say was involved in a deadly crash near East Rock Park in New Haven. (WFSB)

Police in New Haven and Hamden are investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

According to police, Farnham Drive near Davis Street in New Haven was closed as they investigate.

The location is near East Rock Park.

New Haven police told Channel 3 that one person has died and that the crash involved two vehicles.

Other people were involved in the crash who were hurt. They were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for unknown injuries.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 cameras saw a number of cruisers parked inside of the park.

During the early morning hours, officers were seen walking around with flashlights and looking at what appeared to be a white car.

While Hamden police confirmed the initial incident, they said it was New Haven police's investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.