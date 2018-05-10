Rain, thunderstorms possible Thursday evening

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

As a cold front moves into the state, some rain and possibly thunderstorms are expected Thursday evening.

Around 1 p.m., some showers were moving across the state.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said any showers and thunderstorms associated with this cold front will weaken as they move across the state this evening.

"Still, some showers and storms could produce a quick burst of heavy rain along with gusty winds, especially in western portions of the state," DePrest said.

The greatest risk for severe weather will be to the west and south of CT.

Track the storms with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

After the cold front moves through Thursday night, the sky will clear and the air will dry out.

The state could use the rain since the month has been a dry one so far. The last time we saw rain was on Sunday.

By Thursday night, temps could drop to near 50 degrees.

The week should end on a pleasant note.

Though a breeze could gust to over 20 mph during the morning and early afternoon hours, it will diminish by the evening.

Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies.

Unsettled weather is in the forecast for the start of Mother's Day weekend.

A front will stall to the south of the state, which means we can expect periods of rain and possibly some heavy showers on Saturday.

Highs for Saturday should only reach the 60s but drop to the 50s by the evening.

"Our lawns and gardens will greatly benefit from the rain since May has been dry, but it will not be a good day for outdoor activities," DePrest said.

The rain tapers off Saturday night as temperatures dip into the 40s.

Sunday looks better, but not great.

A shower can't be ruled out, especially during the afternoon or evening.

Highs will be in the mid to possibly upper 60s.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

