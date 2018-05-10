Old Saybrook police urge car burglary victims to not touch their vehicles

Old Colony Road and George Drive in Old Saybrook were the areas where police said vehicle burglaries were reported. (WFSB)

Police in Old Saybrook told potential car burglary victims not to touch their own vehicles following the pursuit of two suspects.

They instead urged them to call the police department so they can look them over as part of their investigation.

According to police, at least 15 cars were broken into and one was stolen overnight in the area of George Drive and Old Colony Road.

"If you think your car was burglarized, do not touch it," police wrote in a Facebook post. "Please call the department without delay." They provided the number 860-395-3142.

They said they had at least one suspect in custody following a vehicle and foot pursuit.

Police said the vehicle portion of the pursuit started on George Drive around 3:25 a.m. on Thursday. It ended on Spencer Plains Road.

The pursued vehicle was out of Ansonia.

The fleeing driver tried to ram an Old Saybrook police vehicle and successfully hit a Connecticut State Police cruiser.

Two people were in the vehicle and they fled on foot.

Police arrested 18-year-old Dion Jackson from North Haven. Police said he and his accomplice were breaking into the cars Thursday morning.

The other suspect remains on the loose.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Old Saybrook police said they are recovering a number of items stolen from various vehicles.

They said their investigation remains active.

Police are reminding people to keep their vehicles locked, and do not leave valuables inside your cars.

