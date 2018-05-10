Police called on black student sleeping in her Yale dorm

A white graduate student at Yale called police on a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in a common area of her campus residence.

Lolade Siyonbola posted two videos of Monday's encounter on her Facebook page, including part of a conversation with the white student who told her she was calling police after finding her in the room at Yale's Hall of Graduate Studies.

Police questioned Siyonbola for more than 15 minutes. They left after confirming she's a Yale student who lives in the building.

Siyonbola did not respond to emails requesting comment. The student who called police also did not return requests for comment.

Yale, however, released a statement on Wednesday.

"We believe the Yale police who responded followed procedures," the statement read. "As we do with every incident, we will be reviewing the call and the response of the police officers."

Graduate students received an email Tuesday from the dean of Yale's graduate school of arts and sciences inviting them to share their concerns about the incident.

"Incidents like that of [Monday] night remind us of the continued work needed to make Yale a truly inclusive place," wrote Lynn Cooley, dean, Yale University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. "I am committed to redoubling our efforts to build a supportive community in which all graduate students are empowered in their intellectual pursuits and professional goals within a welcoming environment. An essential part of that effort must be a commitment to mutual respect and an open dialog."

This incident has other black students talking about similar experiences.

"Unfortunately, it's happened so much and I've witnessed it so much. I'm not surprised, I'm more upset and I want to transform that anger to challenge the university to live up to its ideals and to do better," said Nichole Nelson, a Yale student.

Students are coordinating efforts for a discussion. They also want an apology.

"The mission statement is Lux et veritas, Light and Truth. Black students, all students of color at Yale want to push Yale into Light and Truth. Live up to your ideals, do the right thing," Nelson said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.