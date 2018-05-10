2018 Big Y BBQ Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

Big Y Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Big Y Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes is a weekly sweepstakes that begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Thursday, May 17, 2018, and ends at 4:59 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, August 9, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

Sponsors: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067;

Big Y, 2145 Roosevelt Avenue, PO Box 7840, Springfield, MA 01102-7840;

Little Potato Company, 801 Little Potato Way, DeForest, WI 53532.

ENTRY: Go to www.wfsb.com, click on the Big Y Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes contest link, complete the online registration and entry form to receive one (1) entry. Entry form includes an optional box where winner may explain why they want to win the Big Y Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes. Entering information in this box will not affect chances of winning. Entries must be received by 4:59 p.m. E.T. each Thursday during the Sweepstakes Period (with the first winner selected on Thursday, May 24, 2018) to be eligible for that week’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes. One (1) entry per household per day. Non-winning weekly entries will be carried forward to subsequent weekly drawings. There is no cost to register or enter.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Connecticut in the Hartford/New Haven, CT DMA who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and members of their immediate families or persons residing at the same address. Winners of a prize from WFSB within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible. Previous years’ winners of Big Y Backyard BBQ sweepstakes are ineligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each Thursday from May 24, 2018 through August 9, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m. E.T., WFSB will randomly select one (1) winner from among all eligible entries received to date (twelve (12) winners total). Each weekly winner will receive a catered barbecue feast at their home, hosted by Big Y World Class Markets, on a date to be determined by Sponsors, including food, condiments, and paper products at Big Y’s discretion, to serve ten (10) people. Alcohol, beer, and illegal substances prohibited. Approximate Retail Value of prize: $200.00. Prize will be delivered to the residence of the entrant on the official entry form. Winner is responsible for providing their own gas grill. Winner must have enough room for a backyard party on premises. If there is no room to host a party, prize will be forfeited.

On Friday, August 17, 2018 at approximately 10:00 a.m. E.T., after all weekly winners have been confirmed, Sponsor will conduct two (2) additional random drawings from among the twelve (12) BBQ winners.

The first name drawn will be the grand prize winner, and will receive one (1) $1,000 gift card to Home Depot and one (1) $100 gift card to Big Y Supermarket. Total approximate retail value: $1,100.00. Gift certificates do not expire.

The second name drawn will be the second place winner, and will receive 24 coupons exchangeable for 24 free bags of Little Potatoes from the Little Potato Company (1.5 lb. bagged, microwave, or oven kit varieties) and one (1) $50.00 gift card to Big Y Supermarket. Coupons are valid wherever Little Potatoes are sold, from August 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. If coupons are not used during specified time period, new coupons will not be provided. No cash value. Total approximate retail value: $170.00.

Weekly BBQ winners will be notified by phone and/or email on or about each Friday following the Thursday winner selection, at approximately 10:00 a.m. E.T. Barbecues at winners’ residences will be held on a Thursday between June 7, 2018 and August 30, 2018 (excluding Thursday, June 21, 2018), and must take place between 5:00-6:30 p.m. E.T. Sponsor(s) will determine the date of each barbecue, and if winner is unable or unwilling to be present on the date determined, winner forfeits prize and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Big Y and WFSB personalities will be present and WFSB may broadcast live during the 5:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. E.T. news. If, due to inclement weather or any other reason beyond Sponsors’ control, the barbecue is unable to be conducted on the specified date, the barbecue will be rescheduled at Sponsors’ discretion. Winner(s) are responsible for confirming eligibility and providing required documentation at the WFSB address (333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067) during business hours within five (5) days of notification. All decisions of WFSB regarding winner selection and this sweepstakes are final.

Grand prize and second place winners will be notified by phone and/or email on or about Friday, August 17, 2018, at approximately 10:05 a.m. E.T. Grand prize and second place winners are responsible for picking up prize(s) at WFSB’s address during business hours by Friday, August, 24, 2018.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s).

The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize.

Winner(s) and all participants must sign a release prior to the barbecue, and winner must sign a location release. Failure to sign the release is grounds for forfeiture of prize, and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, late, stolen or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the website or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to eligible, non-suspect, entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Odds of winning the grand prize or second place prize are 1 in 12.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor(s) and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor(s) believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WFSB uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.wfsb.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy?autostart=true.

For more information about how Big Y uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.bigy.com/Services/Policies/PrivacyPolicy.

For information about how the Little Potato Company uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.littlepotatoes.com/en/terms-and-privacy/.

IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, OR DO NOT WISH TO BE ON TELEVISION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winners’ entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within five (5) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Thursday, September 13, 2018 to Winners’ List/Big Y Backyard BBQ at the WFSB address above.

WFSB’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries:

You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Website. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to WFSB a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:

Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you. Sublicense such Content (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting Content to the Web site, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to WFSB and use of the Content by WFSB will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third party rests solely with you. WFSB and its subsidiaries, licensees and third party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to Aptivada Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy before entering or participating in this promotion.