Southington street reopens after tractor trailer takes down wires

A road in Southington has reopened after it was shut down when a tractor-trailer pulled down some wires Thursday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police said some utility wires got caught on a tractor-trailer on Spring Street, near the intersection of Queen Street.

Ultimately, a utility pole that had several transformers on it was taken down.

The road was blocked off while crews worked to repair the pole and wires and remove the truck. It has since reopened.

Businesses in the area, including Chili's restaurant, Staples and Bedding Barn had to close because of this.

Intersecting Queen Street, however, remained open to traffic while repairs were made.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.