Governor signs holocaust, genocide education law

A law requiring schools to teach about the holocaust and genocide in Connecticut schools has been signed by the governor.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced the signing on Thursday, hours after the end of the legislative session.

The bill was one of the last to make it through in the session's waning hours.

While the state Department of Education has made an optional course on the topics available for years, Malloy said not all schools chose to use it.

“It is incredibly disturbing that we have seen an uptick in hate crimes and hate speech over the last year, including assault, bomb threats, and vandalism in nearly every region across our country,” Malloy said. “Equally as disturbing are recent statistics showing that two-thirds of American millennials don’t know what Auschwitz is and 22 percent of millennials say they haven’t heard of the Holocaust. We are simply not doing enough to teach our young people the extreme and deadly mistakes of the past. Holocaust and genocide awareness are not just essential curriculum, but critical.”

Education commissioner Dianna R. Wentzell said the law will give students a deeper and enduring understanding of the world-changing events in a way that's age-appropriate.

“In turn, our students will take this education and awareness and use it as they develop into informed, engaged and humane participants in civic life," Wentzell said.

The new law requires all local and regional boards of education to include the topic in their social studies curriculum beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

