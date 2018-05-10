Water main break impacting traffic in West Hartford

Crews are working to repair a water main break in West Hartford (West Hartford Police)

Drivers were impacted by a water main break in West Hartford on Thursday.

Police said the break happened near the intersection of I-84 and Park Road.

People were asked to avoid the area so repairs could be made.

It is unclear how long it will take to clear the scene.

Two homes were affected by a water shutdown, however water has since been restored.

