Susan G. Komen New England Launches More Than Pink Walk in CT

Join Susan G. Komen New England as they launch their More Than Pink Walk in CT.

This energetic and inspirational event is sure to be their best one yet! Join us in remembering those we have lost, support those who are still fighting and celebrating those who have survived.

“Much of what you have come to love about the Race will continue with our new More Than Pink Walk,” said Lori van Dam, CEO. “These changes are intended to increase people’s connection to our work beyond breast cancer awareness. Together, we are more than pink–a community of people who want to do more for research, more for our communities, more for those among us who are living with breast cancer – including metastatic breast cancer – and more action to get us to cures.”

The walk will take place on June 9th at Bushnell Park 15 Trinity Street Hartford, CT. Registration opens at 7:00am with the Procession of Hope and opening ceremony at 8:30am.

Together we can make a difference.

Visit here for more information and to register.

#MoreThanPinkWalkHAR.

