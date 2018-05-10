DEEP: Bear struck and killed on I-84 in West Hartford

Officials from the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said a bear was struck and killed on I-84 Thursday afternoon.

It happened on I-84 in West Hartford a little before 1 p.m.

The Wildlife Response Team was called to remove the bear from the highway.

DEEP officials said this is not uncommon, and that 40 to 50 bears are hit per year, on average.

