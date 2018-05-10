Bristol receives funding to renovate old school

Bristol is getting state funding to turn a former school into an arts magnet school (WFSB)

As part of Wednesday’s budget deal, Bristol is getting funding for the renovation of an old school.

The city announced on Thursday it will be receiving $55 million in state funding for the renovation of Memorial Boulevard School, so it can be turned into an arts and theater magnet school.

The school closed in 2012, and has stood vacant after prior plans for the building stalled.

The new magnet school is expected to hold Bristol’s largest performance theater.

