School bus involved in crash in Orange

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a school bus in Orange on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on Route 34 near Greenway Road around 3:30 p.m. The scene has since cleared.

Nobody on the school bus was injured, police said.

It is unclear at this time if any other injuries were reported.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.