Route 9 reopens following crash in Haddam

A two-car crash closed part of Route 9 south in Haddam on Thursday afternoon.

The highway was closed between exits 8 and 7, according to the Dept. of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. The highway has since reopened.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.

