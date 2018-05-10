Route 9 reopens following crash in Haddam

A two-car crash closed part of Route 9 south in Haddam on Thursday afternoon.
The highway was closed between exits 8 and 7, according to the Dept. of Transportation.
The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. The highway has since reopened.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.
Follow traffic updates here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.