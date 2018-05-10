Prison nurse accused of having sex with male inmate

A prison nurse at Corrigan Correctional Center was arrested after she was accused of having sex with a male prisoner.

Dana Gibson, 46 of Montville, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault.

Police said she was a UConn Health Center employee who worked in the medical unit at the prison.

Investigators said she sent the prisoner letters and cards signed with fake names, and deposited $300 in his prison account.

She’s expected to appear in court later this month.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.