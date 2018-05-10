Prison nurse accused of having sex with male inmate

A prison nurse at Corrigan Correctional Center was arrested after she was accused of having sex with a male prisoner.
Dana Gibson, 46 of Montville, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault.
Police said she was a UConn Health Center employee who worked in the medical unit at the prison.
Investigators said she sent the prisoner letters and cards signed with fake names, and deposited $300 in his prison account.
She’s expected to appear in court later this month.
