Police called to magnet school after child made toy gun out of Legos

New Haven police were called to a school Thursday afternoon after a child made a toy gun out of Legos and was pointing it at others.

School officials said it happened at the Jepson Magnet School, which has students in grades pre-kindergarten through eighth.

A school spokesperson said this is an example of schools "proactively" intervening, and discouraging concerning behavior.

