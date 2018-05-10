Police called to magnet school after child made toy gun out of Legos

New Haven police were called to a school Thursday afternoon after a child made a toy gun out of Legos and was pointing it at others.
School officials said it happened at the Jepson Magnet School, which has students in grades pre-kindergarten through eighth.
A school spokesperson said this is an example of schools "proactively" intervening, and discouraging concerning behavior.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.