Town of Windsor comes with a lot of history

The town of Windsor has a lot of history (WFSB)

Another stop along the 20 Towns in Twenty Days tour was Windsor.

The town settled in Connecticut more than 380 years ago, and has a lot of history.

Donald Trinks has been serving up lunch, and smiles, for years.

He’s the owner of Bart’s Luncheonette, and the mayor of Connecticut’s oldest town.

“It's fairly clear on the State Capitol there is a stone cutting view of the Windsor, with settlers coming up. It happened in 1633, we are the first English settlement,” said Christine Ermenc.

At the historical society, they are proud of the town known for its rich soil for shade tobacco, brick making and a home built in 1765, where Oliver Ellsworth lived.

He was a patriot, an attorney, a state legislator, and helped draft the U.S. Constitution.

Windsor is also a destination for golf, at the Keney Park Golf Course.

It was originally built in 1927 by an architect named Deveroux Emmet.

At the golf course there are golf lessons, and even the Keney Park Tavern.

This time of year you’ll find a lot of fishing lines in the water of the Farmington River too.

