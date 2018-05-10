Silver Alerts issued for two Middletown teens

Silver Alerts were issued for Hazel Porter (left) and Angelina LaFlemme (right) in Middletown (Middletown PD)

Middletown Police issued Silver Alerts for two teens who ran away on Thursday.

According to police, 15-year-old Hazel Porter and 17-year-old Angelina LaFlemme ran away from their caretaker.

They were last seen around 7 p.m. in the area of 416 East Main St. in Middletown.

Both girls are considered at risk and in need of medication.

LaFlemme is described as a white female, 120 pounds, and 5’06” tall with black hair and brown eyes. There is no word on what she was wearing.

Porter is described as a white female, 160 pounds, 5’08” tall with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hat with a hot pink sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

Anyone with information on the teens' whereabouts is asked to call Middletown Police.

