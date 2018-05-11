Police identify 17-year-old killed in Hartford shooting

A teen was killed in a shooting on Huntington Street in Hartford. (WFSB)

Hartford police are investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.

According to police, officers were called to the scene near 94 Huntington St. after their "Shot Spotter" firearms detection system went off around 1 a.m. on Friday.

The system detected a total of 10 shots fired in the area.

Hartford police identified the teen as Tyron George of Hartford.

George was found in a driveway on Collins Street, suffering from several gunshot wounds, including one in the head.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he later died.

Police said they did not have any information on a suspect.

However, they said significant evidence was left at the scene. They expected to be there for quite some time.

The department's major crimes division is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.