Husband charged with manslaughter after backing over wife in North Haven

Francesco Suppa was arrested for backing over his wife following a dispute at a North Haven home. (North Haven police/WFSB)

A woman was killed after her husband backed a car into her in North Haven Thursday night.

Several officers and cruisers were seen at a home on Scrub Oak Road into early Friday morning.

They said initially, Francesco Suppa, the husband claimed, it was an accident.

However, investigators determined that Suppa and the victim were involved in a dispute before the incident.

Police said Suppa started his vehicle and sped in reverse down his driveway. He struck his wife and dragged her before stopping and driving forward.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later succumbed to the injuries.

Police left the scene around 5:45 a.m. on Friday.

Before then, neighbors told Channel 3 that police and fire officials were at the home around dinner time on Thursday night.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Suppa did not show up to his Friday court appearance, officials said.

He was initially charged with first-degree assault.

A prosecutor filed a substitute charge of second-degree manslaughter.

He's also going to face a failure to appear in court charge.

A judge re-ordered his arrest. His bond was set to $750,000 on a warrant based on probable cause that he may be a flight risk.

Police called the incident an "ongoing domestic violence investigation."

Neighbors say the family involved in the incident is a nice family.

"I used to know the son about ten years ago, and from knowing him I know she liked to garden," said Ryan Risley, a neighbor.

Risley has called Scrub Oak Road his home for 20 years, but now he wants answers.

"We have our street in the neighborhood so its kind of like it's a little bit shocking when that happens that three doors down, somebody could do that," said Risley.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Once the court has processed the new warrant, Suppa will be wanted for manslaughter and failing to appear in court.

