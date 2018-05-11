Torrington police arrest make child pornography arrest - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Torrington police arrest make child pornography arrest

Derrell Leifert was arrested on child pornography charges, according to Torrington police. (Torrington police) Derrell Leifert was arrested on child pornography charges, according to Torrington police. (Torrington police)
Police in Torrington said they made a child pornography arrest on Thursday.

Derrell Leifert, 45, was served an arrest warrant.

He was arrested without incident, police said.

They charged him with importation of child pornography and first-degree possession of child pornography.

He was held on a court-set $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Torrington court.

