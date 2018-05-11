Torrington police arrest make child pornography arrest

Police in Torrington said they made a child pornography arrest on Thursday.
Derrell Leifert, 45, was served an arrest warrant.
He was arrested without incident, police said.
They charged him with importation of child pornography and first-degree possession of child pornography.
He was held on a court-set $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Torrington court.
