Torrington police arrest make child pornography arrest

Derrell Leifert was arrested on child pornography charges, according to Torrington police. (Torrington police)

Police in Torrington said they made a child pornography arrest on Thursday.

Derrell Leifert, 45, was served an arrest warrant.

He was arrested without incident, police said.

They charged him with importation of child pornography and first-degree possession of child pornography.

He was held on a court-set $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Torrington court.

