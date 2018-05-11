Rapper Kamaiyah arrested at Bradley Airport

Rapper Kamaiyah Johnson was arrested for not removing a head cover at Bradley airport in Windsor Locks. (State police)

A rapper was arrested at Bradley International Airport for refusing to remove a head cover, according to state police.

Kamaiyah Johnson, 26, of Marina Delray, CA, faces interfering with police and second-degree breach of peace charges.

The artist, simply known as Kamaiyah, made contact with TSA agents at an airport checkpoint just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

The TSA said she refused to remove her head gear for inspection after it set off an alarm.

Kamaiyah was pulled aside after she remained steadfast in her refusal to submit the head cover for inspection.

State police said she was told that she couldn't proceed through security and fly unless the item was inspected.

They said she continued to refuse and used vulgar language toward the TSA agents and a trooper on the scene.

She was eventually arrested.

Kamaiyah continued her tirade after the fact, troopers said.

She was handcuffed and escorted out of the terminal.

Kamaiyah was given a bond of $5,000, which was posted.

She's due in Enfield Superior Court on June 6.

“TSA officers serve to protect all people with dignity and respect. TSA will not tolerate verbal abuse and/or aggressive behavior toward our officers," TSA said in a statement.

From what Channel 3 could tell, the head piece was not part of a religious custom. If it was, TSA said it has a plan for that and it usually involves the private screening room, which they said was offered in this case.

Kamaiyah's first single "How Does It Feel" debuted in 2015 to critical acclaim.

She most recently appeared in a Sprite commercial with NBA star LeBron James.

