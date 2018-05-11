New Britain mayor drops out of race for Gov., will run for Lt. Gov.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced she is dropping out of the race for governor (WFSB)

On Friday, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced she is dropping out of the race for governor.

She will now be pursuing a run for lieutenant governor.

Earlier this year the mayor announced that she was jumping into the race.

Candidates for governor have already held debates, but Stewart was not allowed to participate because she hadn’t reached her financial goals.

She needed to have raised at least $176,000 to participate.

Stewart was elected mayor of New Britain back in 2013. She was re-elected last November.

During a press conference on Friday, Stewart said she would vote for Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, as he pursues a run for governor.

The Connecticut Republican State Convention is being held this weekend at Foxwoods.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the race for governor.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.