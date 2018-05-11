Barrett-Jackson auction returns to Mohegan Sun in June

The 3rd Annual Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction is returning to Mohegan Sun in June.

On June 20th, the auction will return to the new Mohegan Sun Expo Center.

In a release on Friday, the company said they will be returning with collector car and automobiles, as well as a host of automotive lifestyle activities.

“We can’t thank the collector car community enough for the incredible memories we’ve shared at our first two auctions in 2018,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Fortunately, we are only just beginning. Mohegan Sun is a spectacular venue and we are thrilled to be the first event at their brand-new Expo Center.”

The auction will go from June 20-23.

The first day will be Family Value Day, a preview for consignors, bidders, and fan to experience everything Barrett-Jackson has to offer.

“The energy and excitement we experienced at Palm Beach was incredible and we believe that will continue at Mohegan Sun,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “The collector car community is vast throughout the eastern region of the United States and we will once again offer a wonderful mix of cars that provides a little bit of everything for everyone.”

For more information on all of the events, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.