Mercy Housing and Shelter celebrates 166 years of service

Mercy Housing and Shelter is commemorating 166 years of service.

The agency kicked-off a march at 10 a.m. on Friday in Hartford.

The organization provides housing services to those who are or at risk of becoming homeless.

They also launched a new campaign called Mercy 365, which is focused on uniting the shelter's clients with volunteers and corporate partners.

