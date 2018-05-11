Lockdown lifted after shots fired near Hartford school - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Lockdown lifted after shots fired near Hartford school

A Hartford school was under a precautionary lockdown after shots fired on Friday.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, shots were fired on Westland Street on Friday afternoon.

Wish School was put on a precautionary lockdown.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

The scene has been cleared.

