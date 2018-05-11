Columbia Resident State Trooper warns residents of coyote sighti - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Columbia Resident State Trooper warns residents of coyote sighting

Coyote spotted in Columbia (Columbia Resident State Trooper's Office) Coyote spotted in Columbia (Columbia Resident State Trooper's Office)

A resident told police of a pack of coyotes roaming around Szegda Road, including Szegda Farm.

According to the resident, they have seen the coyote walk up to people’s doors.

There is now a neighborhood coyote watch for residents in the Szegda Road area.

The coyote has been spotted during the day.

Residents should keep animals on leashes.

