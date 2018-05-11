Some CT beaches make list of best in New England

With summer just around the corner, talk about quite an honor for a few Connecticut beaches.

The Boston Globe has named four local beaches in its 20 best beaches to visit in New England list.

Included in the list is a little-known spot in West Haven, the Sandy Point Beach & Bird Sanctuary.

“It’s a tremendous bird sanctuary, its wonderful down here. I’ve been working here at Sandy Point with a grant from Audubon Connecticut for the past 5 years, so it’s really something to be recognized,” said Georgianna Jette, of West Haven.

If you plan to visit the sanctuary, be sure to grab some binoculars or a camera.

It is described as one of the prime locations on the Connecticut Coastal Birding Trail.

The beach and marsh land, on the eastern end of West Haven, is also known for its fishing and trails.

“It’s gorgeous. I mean, it’s a nice serene place, lots of birds, it’s very beautiful,” said Melissa Rivera, of Derby.

Other Connecticut beaches on the list include Rocky Neck State Park coming in at #9, Dubois Beach in Stonington at #10, and Hammonasset State Park in Madison coming in at #12.

As for the number one beach in New England? According to the Boston Globe, that would be the Cape Cod National Seashore.

