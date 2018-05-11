Two killed, one seriously injured in Barkhamsted crash

A serious crash has closed Route 44 in Barkhamsted (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police said two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a head-on crash in Barkhamsted.

The two-car crash happened at Route 44 around 4 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

Police said Keith Gillespie, 61, of Avon and Devin Gilbert, 24, of Barkhamsted died of injuries related to the crash.

According to police, Gillespie was traveling east on Route 44 when he collided head-on with Gilbert, who was traveling westbound.

Police said Gillespie and Gilbert were pronounced dead on scene.

A passenger in Gilbert's car, Kevin Kulinski, 22, of Barkhamsted, was transported by New Hartford Ambulance and then flown by LifeNet Helicopter to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Route 44 was closed between Route 181 and Church Street.

A diesel spill was reported at the scene.

Two commercial-type pickup trucks were involved in the crash.

LIFE STAR told Channel 3 that no helicopters were available, so LifeNet out of New York responded.

