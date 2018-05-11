CHR’s Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month with their 1 in 5: 5K Event

Join 3 Cares in supporting CHR’s 1 in 5: 5K during Mental Health Awareness month.

Proceeds from this event will support CHR, the state’s most comprehensive, non-profit behavioral healthcare agency that offers a broad array of services for adults, children and families whose lives have been touched by mental illness, substance use, trauma and more.

“This will be a fun event that benefits a very worthy organization,” said Heather Gates, President and CEO of CHR, who will be running on the 19th. “At CHR, we are very committed to helping everyone achieve optimal health and we know that exercise is good for everything – the mind and body alike,” she said.

The 5K is taking place on Saturday, May 19th, at Greater River Park in East Hartford. Registration opens at 8:00 AM and the 5K starts at 10:00 AM. Participants are encouraged to wear a tiara, carry an English Flag or wear any formal attire in honor of the Royal Wedding. Any participant that dresses up for the Royal Wedding will be entered into a drawing to win an extra coupon to the Fresh Monkee Smoothie or Iron & Grain food trucks at our event. Come out to support a great cause, have fun, enjoy music and help drawing attention to fact that 1 in 5 Americans will need behavioral health services in their lifetime.

Pre-registration is available as well as same day registration. If you are available to help as a volunteer on May 19th, please contact Colleen McGill at cmcgill@chrhealth.org.

Please visit here to register or donate.

