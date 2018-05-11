Rainy, dreary weekend on the way

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

After a dry end to the work week, an unsettled weekend is on the way.

Friday evening will be clear as temperatures fall back through the 60s. Clouds will increase as the night goes on.

A front will stall to the south of the state and a weak wave of low pressure will develop, leading to a rainy Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said there will be periods of rain on Saturday, along with the possibility of heavy showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

"However, severe weather is unlikely since the air over Connecticut will be cool and stable," DePrest said.

Temperatures won’t get out of the 50s during the day.

Track the rain with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"While an overcast sky, rain, and areas of fog will make for a dreary Saturday, we do need the rain since May has been a very dry month. We’ve only received 0.13” of rain in Windsor Locks month-to-date," DePrest said.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be the better of the two weekend days, however, it won’t be great.

There will be more clouds than sun, but the chance for showers is low.

Highs will be in the 60s.

The beginning of next week looks good.

Monday may start out cloudy, but the sky will become partly sunny.

Temperatures will likely reach 70 degrees, and possibly go into the 70s before the day is over.

Channel 3 meteorologists are forecasting temperatures in the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers are possible mid-week.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.