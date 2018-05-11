New law requires fast food chains to post calorie counts

A new natinal law is requiring fast food chains to post calorie counts (MGN)

A new national law is requiring fast food restaurants to post calorie counts on their menus.

Whether you want to know it or not, the nutrition facts will be right there when you order and bite into that Big Mac.

Fast food chains like McDonald's are now required to post calorie counts on menus.

It's because of the growing problem of obesity.

“It allows consumers to have control over their diet and allows them to make and have informed decisions to better improve their health outcomes,” said Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford Hospital.

Hartford Healthcare doctors say 26% of adults in Connecticut are obese.

They're hoping to lower that number.

The Affordable Care Act now requires that calorie counts be on menus and on information available in supermarkets, movie theaters, convenience stores, or where foods are sold.

“When there is a chain with more than 50 outlets the calorie counts must be on the menu. There are possible penalties if they failed to do so,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The law was passed this week.

When you order that McDonald’s Big Mac you'll now know it's 540 calories.

Add in medium french fries, that's another 340 calories, and an egg McMuffin is 300 calories.

A medium chocolate shake is an additional 630 calories.

Don't be surprised if you see those calorie counts, it's now the law they're there.

