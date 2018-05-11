Channel 3 to host series of debates ahead of November election

Channel 3 is hosting a series of debates in the upcoming months, including a Gubernatorial debate in partnership with the University of Connecticut.

Dennis House, Eyewitness News anchor and Face the State host, will serve as moderator.

“The University of Connecticut is delighted to host this fall’s gubernatorial debate with our partners at WFSB” said UConn President Susan Herbst “It will give our students and the state the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates as they discuss the issues that are so vital to Connecticut’s future. We are very much looking forward to it.”

Face the State moderator Dennis House said “Channel 3 has been hosting debates since 1958 and we look forward to bringing the 2018 campaign to the viewers of Connecticut, so they can make an informed decision when they head to the polls in August and November.”

Republican Gubernatorial Debate – Wednesday, June 13th – WFSB Studio Rocky Hill – 7 to 8PM

Democratic Gubernatorial Debate – Thursday, June 14th – WFSB Studio Rocky Hill - 7 to 8PM

Gubernatorial Debate – Wednesday, September 26th – UCONN Campus Storrs - 7 to 8PM

U.S. Senate Debate – Sunday, October 7th - WFSB Studio Rocky Hill – 11AM to Noon

5TH District Debate - Sunday, October 21st - WFSB Studio Rocky Hill - 11AM to Noon

Watch the debates on WFSB Channel 3. The debates will also stream live at wfsb.com.

Please contact Tracy Phelan for media credential requests at (860) 244-1700.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.