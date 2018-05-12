Fiery tractor trailer crash closes I-84 Westbound in East Hartford

A tractor-trailer crash closed all lanes on Interstate 84 Westbound in East Hartford near Routes 5 and 15, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said they responded to the crash around 4:53 on Saturday morning.

I-84 Westbound and the Exit 57 ramp to Route 15 South have reopened.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer did not suffer any injuries.

