Fiery tractor trailer crash closes I-84 Westbound in East Hartford

A tractor-trailer crash closed all lanes on Interstate 84 Westbound in East Hartford near Routes 5 and 15, according to Connecticut State Police.
Police said they responded to the crash around 4:53 on Saturday morning.
I-84 Westbound and the Exit 57 ramp to Route 15 South have reopened.
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer did not suffer any injuries.
