Saturday wet and soggy, Mother's Day mostly dry

Saturday will be wet and soggy with heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist, Mike Cameron.

“Essentially the whole day is going to be wet,” Cameron said. “If it’s not raining the ground will be wet.”

The rain will end in the evening and Cameron expects rainfall totals to range between 0.5”-1.5”. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Mother’s Day will on the drier side with the potential for a shower in southern Connecticut, Cameron said.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and highs in the mid to upper 60s. The northern region of the state and Massachusetts could see an increase in sunshine, and temperatures could exceed 70 degrees.

"Tomorrow will be alright for Mother's Day. Not the prettiest of days, tomorrow, because I think at times anyway, we will have a lot of clouds," Cameron said. "But at least it will be a lot drier and a little bit milder."

Monday will start out cloudy, but as the day progresses, temperatures will push past the 70 degree mark, according to Cameron.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for an increase in heat, with highs in the mid 80s, and partly sunny skies.

Wednesday is calling for cooler temperatures, clouds and rain, according to Cameron.

Cameron said some showers could linger into Thursday morning, skies will be mostly cloudy, and highs will be in the lower 70s.

Friday’s forecast is calling for rain and highs around the 70 degree mark.

