Crews respond to fire and chemical runoff in West Haven

West Haven emergency crews responded to a structure fire at Peabody Street in West Haven on Saturday morning.

The fire occurred at M&R Frosted Food Co. at 168 Peabody Street around 7:40 a.m. and has since been extinguished.

"It was a defensive operation from the start," said Allington Station's Deputy Fire Chief, Michael Esposito. "We didn't put anyone in due to the size of the building and the contents. We were unsure of what we had in there."

Esposito said there was oil and chemical runoff from a truck inside the business that caused DEEP to respond to the scene.

According to Esposito, there is a body of water near the business and there was a concern about the oil and chemicals running off into the body of water. It is unclear whether the runoff came in contact with the water.

"We had a lot of runoff because there were vehicles parked inside," Esposito said. "We had some oil and some other products, and they had some refrigeration. And it also flows into a stream behind the building. We wanted to take precaution."

Channel 3's reporter Samaia Hernandez spoke to Jesse Rodriguez, an employee at M&R Frosted Food Co. who said it's a small business that employs 10 workers. All 10 workers will be unemployed.

"We deliver to the school systems and stuff like that," said Rodriguez, of Hamden. "Unfortunately I think everything is going to be a total loss here."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries.

