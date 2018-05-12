Two men assault Columbia resident inside home

Connecticut State Police said they’re investigating an assault that occurred in Columbia on Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a home at Route 87 around 4 p.m. following a report of two people assaulting a man.

Upon arrival, the victim told police he was at his house when the doorbell rang. The man opened the door and was asked by two people if he wanted to buy vinyl siding for his home.

Police said the victim invited the two men inside his home and was assaulted.

The suspects retreated to an older Dodge utility van that police described as not having any windows, two double doors on the back, and rust on the right rear quarter panel. According to police, the right rear quarter panel made a metal on metal sound when the van drove away.

According to police, one of the suspects is described as male, 5’ 6” to 5’ 7” tall, in his early 30s, with a medium build, dreadlocks, a goatee, and was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe down the side, and black sneakers.

Police said the second suspect is described as male, 5’ 6” to 5’ 7” tall, in his early 30s, medium build, a crew cut with blondish colored hair, no facial hair, and was wearing a lightweight sweatshirt, tan pants, and tan shoes.

According to police, the victim was taken to Windham Hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Detective DiCocco at 860-465-5456.

