Danbury mayor wins GOP Convention for governor

It's off to the primary for Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton.

On the second day of the GOP Convention, Republican favorite Mayor Mark Boughton of Danbury won the convention and is the endorsed candidate for Governor.

But, Boughton now faces a handful of other candidates, including Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst.

Republicans across the state gathered Friday and Saturday for the convention, but in the last few moments, it turned to chaos, as the rules of the convention were being challenged close to the voting.

"I want to thank all of you and whether you voted for not," said Mayor Mark Boughton. "I am going to earn your vote."

Boughton edged out Herbst, who told Channel 3 after the results were in, that his eyes are the primary in August.

"I look forward to making a very clear contrast with the other republicans running for this office," said Herbst.

The convention was a rollercoaster, a record number of candidates and a possibly, a record number of delegates switching votes that started in the second round of voting.The ability to switch is the first time it has happened in a governor’s race since 1962.

As the voting went on, a number of candidates were eliminated, but Stamford businessman and former Navy Lieutenant Steve Obsitnik managed to stay in the game, and come in third.

"There's been steady progress behind what my message is for Connecticut," said Obsitnik. "I think its time to go down a new path."

A number of candidates were also nominated for Congress, Attorney General, and Senate, but on Saturday all eyes were on the big nomination for Governor.

And, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart's surprise move at the start of the convention may not have paid off. Stewart switched gears from Governor to Lieutenant Governor.

State Senator Joe Markley won the Lt. Governor nod.

In the first round of voting, Prasad Srinivasan and Mike Handler were eliminated. They needed 8% of the votes to stay in the running.

One of the most conservative of the candidates, Peter Lumaj lost ground in the second round, and bowed out.

Today’s convention is one way to get on the ballot, but Fairfield County businessman David Stemerman is taking a different route. Stemerman said he will spend his own money to reach out to voters though campaign ads, but he will also need 9,000 signatures.

"We know that people are looking or a political outsider with a business perspective and there's a path to the ballot and that is the way we are pursuing it,” said Stemerman.

