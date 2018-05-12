Woman stabbed to death in Waterbury Saturday afternoon

Woman killed in Waterbury on Saturday afternoon (WFSB)

Waterbury police are investigating after they said a woman was stabbed to death on Saturday.

Police said the homicide happened on Matson Court.

The 911 call came in just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

HAPPENING NOW: Stabbing investigation underway on Matson Court in Waterbury @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/jVNoOpj5Vv — Jennifer Lee (@JenLeeTV) May 12, 2018

