Woman stabbed to death in Waterbury Saturday afternoon - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Woman stabbed to death in Waterbury Saturday afternoon

Posted: Updated:
Woman killed in Waterbury on Saturday afternoon (WFSB) Woman killed in Waterbury on Saturday afternoon (WFSB)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Waterbury police are investigating after they said a woman was stabbed to death on Saturday.

Police said the homicide happened on Matson Court.

The 911 call came in just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.