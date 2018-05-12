Woman stabbed to death in Waterbury Saturday afternoon

Waterbury police are investigating after they said a woman was stabbed to death on Saturday.
Police said the homicide happened on Matson Court.
The 911 call came in just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
HAPPENING NOW: Stabbing investigation underway on Matson Court in Waterbury @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/jVNoOpj5Vv— Jennifer Lee (@JenLeeTV) May 12, 2018
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.