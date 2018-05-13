Dry and cloudy expected on Mother's Day

Happy Mother's Day will be drier in comparison to Saturday, however, it will still be cloudy, according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

Cameron said that a shower is possible for the southern portion of the state on Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

"There might be some more showers forming that clip us in the early evening hours," said Cameron. "Overnight you might see a few sprinkles."

Monday will start out cloudy according to Cameron, but as the day progresses, skies will become partly sunny, and afternoon highs will be in the 70s.

"Finally the clouds break free, and the sun can come out and temperatures can respond to that and start to tap in the milder air that will be sitting to our south," said Cameron.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for warmer weather, with temperatures in the mid-80s, and partly sunny skies. Cameron said the chance of a shower or thunderstorm is low.

"I think we still have a shot at the mid-80s for Tuesday with a partly sunny sky," said Cameron.

Wednesday’s will be cool and wet, said Cameron. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and a cold front will bring clouds and rain.

"I think Wednesday looks rather wet at this time," said Cameron.

Thursday will begin with some lingering rain, but the majority of the day will be dry with highs in the lower 70s, according to Cameron.

The cold front is forecasted to move northward on Friday and a warm front will move in. Cameron said temperatures will be around the 70-degree mark, and to expect rain and drizzle.

Saturday will be humid and Cameron said the instability will lead to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be around the 80-degree mark.

