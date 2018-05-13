Neighbors bewildered by arrest of woman in triple homicide

Crews worked to put out the flames in a Griswold home (WFSB)

Neighbors in a quiet, Griswold neighborhood said the on-going investigation into a triple homicide and arson has put the community on edge.

Ruth Correa, 23, of Hartford will be formally charged on Monday in Norwich for the triple murder, arson, and home invasion case that took place in December.

Police said Griswold husband and wife, Kenneth and Janet Lindquist were found dead in their torched Kenwood Estate home in December. Shortly thereafter, their son, Matthew Lindquist was named a person of interest in connection with their death, according to detectives.

But, in May, the remains of the Lindquist son were found near the home.

Channel 3 spoke with neighbors who said they are hoping the investigation wraps up soon, and answers emerge.

“They were quiet kept to themselves, never saw the wife, used to see the husband outside,” said next door neighbor, Niki Lahaniatis.

“Would wave ‘hi, how are you,’ very quiet, so it’s just shocking to me.”

Correa was arrested on Saturday morning, and charged with three felony murders, murder with special circumstances for killing two or more people at the same time, arson, home invasion, and robbery.

“It’s sad to think this boy has been over there all this time,” said Lahaniatis. “And it’s sad for just the whole town, but again, it’s closure that everybody wants.

Police have linked a torched car found in Glastonbury to the home, as well, but are working to determine how.

Correa’s arrest warrant is sealed, and police said more arrests are forthcoming. Her bond is set at $2.5 million.

